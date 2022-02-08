More states are dropping mask mandates, and omicron affects deer too; plus more COVID news

Omicron now accounts for 100% of new Covid-19 cases in the US, according to CDC estimates
As many states see declines in their daily Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalization rates, some have moved forward with plans to lift a significant mitigation measure: mask mandates in schools.
The moves go against guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the agency has remained mum about the states' decisions, simply telling CNN on Monday that it still recommends universal masking for all in schools.
New York’s governor and health officials are deciding whether to end or extend two COVID-19 mask mandates, one requiring face coverings in schools, the other mandating them in most other public indoor settings, like grocery stores, shops and offices.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, plans to announce Wednesday which rules will stay in place as the state emerges from a deadly wave of cases, fueled by the omicron variant.
And, a bipartisan majority in the Virginia Senate voted Tuesday to advance legislation that would ban public school systems from imposing mask requirements on students.
The move comes as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's efforts to end mask mandates by executive order are bogged down in legal challenges.
When New York City’s COVID-19 rates spiked last December due to the emerging omicron variant, humans weren't the only mammals affected.
The highly infectious variant also hit the white-tailed deer population on Staten Island, the most suburban of the city's five boroughs, according to a study led by Penn State University scientists.
Across the U.S., the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has tumbled more than 28% over the past three weeks to about 105,000 on average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the ebbing of the omicron surge has left in its wake postponed surgeries, exhausted staff members and uncertainty over whether this is the last big wave or whether another one lies ahead.
Though the Omicron coronavirus variant may have a reputation for causing a much milder form of Covid-19, in January, Dr. Ashley Keilman and other doctors started noticing something that seemed unique to this variant.
"We were seeing more patients with croup, and more patients were testing positive for Covid, which was something that we had not observed during earlier phases of previous surges with Covid," said Keilman, a specialist in pediatric emergency medicine at Seattle Children's Hospital.
Photos: Protests in Canada over COVID-19 mandates
People protest in support of a trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions, at Queen's Park in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nathan Denette
A Donald Trump supporter protests in support of a trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions, at Queen's Park in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
A truckers sits in his dump truck on University Avenue as he protests COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Protesters walk around trucks parked in the downtown area in protest of COVID-19 restrictions, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Truckers and demonstrators gather during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pro and anti vaccine supporters exchange views during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Supporters gather near the legislature to protest during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)
Supporters gather near the legislature to protest during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)
A counter-protester holds a sign while biking past supporters as they gather near the legislature to protest during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)
An anti-vaccine protester holds signs as supporters gather near the legislature to protest during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)
Truckers and demonstrators gather during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Truckers and demonstrators gather during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Truckers and demonstrators gather during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
A protester walks past a truck parked in the street in the downtown core during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Protesters play hockey with a roll of tape for the puck in front of buildings in the downtown core during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Trucks attempting to drive down University Avenue between Bloor Street and Queen's Park are blocked by a police cruiser during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
A counter protestor lies on the road in front of a truck leading a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Counter protesters disperse to other locations after blocking a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
A counter protestor lies on the road in front of a truck leading a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Police officers dressed in riot gear patrol the Quebec legislature where thousands of people demonstrate during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, in Quebec City, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)
People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates and in support of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions taking place in Ottawa, in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
A police cruiser blocks University Avenue between Bloor Street and Queen's Park during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP)
