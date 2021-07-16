More than 100 dead in Europe floods; Schumer sets infrastructure vote; British Open underway

Today is Friday, July 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue in major flooding in Western Europe; Senate leader Chuck Schumer sets infrastructure vote; Oosthuizen, Spieth charge ahead at British Open

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue

BERLIN (AP) — At least 100 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said Friday, as rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continued.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that the figure could rise further.