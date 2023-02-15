A two-day severe weather threat across the South begins Wednesday with more than 20 million people under the threat of possible strong tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

The storms will stretch from eastern Texas to western Kentucky.

Parts of eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee face the greatest threat of severe weather Wednesday, a Level 3 of 5. Late Wednesday into Thursday the area, including the cities of Memphis and Greenville, Mississippi, has the greatest potential for tornadoes, some possibly EF-2 or stronger, which can pack winds up to 135 mph.

Additionally, widely scattered severe thunderstorms are expected over parts of Texas and Oklahoma in the evening, where a Level 2 of 5 severe storm threat is present. Large hail, greater than 2 inches in diameter, is possible, in addition to damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The same system is also bringing snow across the Four Corners region Wednesday and will produce a swath of snow from northern Kansas through southern Nebraska and central Michigan over the next 48 hours. Winter weather alerts are posted for these areas.

On Thursday, the threat of severe weather expands to nearly 50 million people from the central Gulf Coast to the eastern Great Lakes.

The morning will start with marginally severe thunderstorms in Arkansas and Louisiana. As the day goes on and temperatures rise, the storms will become stronger as they enter Mississippi and Alabama.

There will again be the threat of tornadoes, including some that could be strong, this time over eastern Mississippi and western Alabama in the afternoon and early evening hours.

The Ohio Valley will also be under threat of damaging winds and possible tornadoes in the afternoon and evening.

As the sun sets Thursday, the severe threats will diminish as the line of storms moves into eastern Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida panhandle.

The-CNN-Wire

