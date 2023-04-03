More than 45 million people from Dallas to Milwaukee are under risk of severe weather Tuesday as another powerful storm system takes aim, threatening to batter states still reeling from deadly tornadoes.

Severe weather is on the way for southern Missouri, northwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma, where the Weather Prediction Center warns "confidence is increasing in the potential for rare and dangerous overnight tornadoes and damaging winds."

Already, tornado-spawning storms over the weekend left 32 dead and dozens of others injured in the Midwest and South as at least 50 confirmed tornadoes touched down across several states, ripping homes apart as they barreled through.

"Many of the areas that got hammered by the last severe weather outlook could be at risk again, so it's imperative that everyone in this region closely monitor the latest local forecasts and be prepared to take cover if warnings are issued," the Weather Prediction Center warned.

The next major tornado event is forecasted Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, when dangerous nighttime tornadoes are possible.

More than 3 million people are under a moderate risk for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, in areas including Springfield, Missouri, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Other cities that could see storms include St. Louis, Des Moines and Little Rock, Arkansas -- which was ravaged by a violent tornado Friday.

Thunderstorms could bring strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts Tuesday across the lower Missouri Valley into parts of the Upper Midwest, and across parts of the southeastern Great Plains into areas of the Mid-South, the National Weather Service forecasted.

"Please remain weather aware, have multiple ways to receive warnings & stay tuned to the forecast for updates," Missouri State Emergency Management officials warned.

Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center issued a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Southeast through Tuesday morning, when a few tornadoes are possible.

Extremely critical fire threat in the plains

While some states face the threat of tornadoes and hail, others from Kansas to South Texas will be dealing with an increased fire danger as very dry brush, low humidity levels and gusty winds converge to create prime conditions for wildfires.

There are over a million people under an "extremely critical" risk of fire weather across parts of eastern New Mexico, across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and southwestern Kansas on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another 5 million are under a "critical" fire risk from the southern New Mexico to southern Nebraska.

More than 50 million people are under high wind alerts from the West Coast to central Missouri, where wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected. Red flag warnings are in place for more than 15 million people.

