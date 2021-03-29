More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults

While demand has dropped off in some communities, it’s as brisk as ever in others, and sign-up hassles continue.

Dwight and Kate Blint both got their first shots Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut, but it took some time and work to do it. For starters, the process to sign up online was simply too confusing, so they decided to call on the phone for appointments. But the two, both 56, with jobs in communications in the insurance business, could not spend hours on the phone. Dwight Blint’s mother, who is retired, agreed to call.

“It took four or five tries, waiting on the phone for a half hour to speak to someone to be told we don’t have an appointment,” he said. “We’re talking hours.”

But the effort was smoother for University of Utah professor Bill Johnson. He said he was bracing for a time consuming and confusing experience but instead found it remarkably easy.

“We had to make the appointment online and got in two days later,” said Johnson, 59, who got his first shot at the convention center in Salt Lake City. “It took us 10 minutes to drive there, and they jabbed us two minutes after we arrived.”

