More Times Square police after man wounded by stray bullet

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised Monday to dramatically boost the number of police officers in Times Square after a man reportedly visiting with his family was shot and wounded.

It was the second shooting in two months at the famous Manhattan tourist attraction and a high-profile setback for the city as it begins welcoming back tourists after a yearlong pandemic lockdown.

“The bottom line is we are going to flood the zone in Times Square with additional officers to make sure this situation is resolved once and for all,” the mayor said at a morning briefing. “We have more and more activity out there, more and more jobs coming back, more and more tourists coming back. They have to be safe and they have to feel safe.”

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.