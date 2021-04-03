Mormon leaders decry abortion as evil, call out racism

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decried abortion as evil and issued another plea for members to combat prejudice and racism during the first day of a church conference taking place Saturday without attendees because of the pandemic.

The faith known widely as the Mormon church has long opposed abortion, but addressed it only sparingly in recent years.

Lawmakers in Republican-governed Legislatures in the United States are considering an array of anti-abortion restrictions this year that they hope might reach the Supreme Court and win approval from its conservative majority, overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

Citing a speech by former church President Gordon B. Hinckley from a 1998 conference, church leader Neil Anderson said abortion is “evil, stark and real and repugnant" and pleaded with women to avoid considering it.

“Let us share our deep feelings about the sanctity of life with those who make decisions in society,” Anderson said. “They may not fully appreciate what we believe, but we pray that they will more fully understand why, for us, these decisions go well beyond just what a person wants for his or her own life.”