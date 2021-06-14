Mormons and NAACP seek to advance work with new initiatives

“In this environment where people seek to create otherness or tribalism, we can stand here today as a beacon of light,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said. “If we can see the Christ in one another, we can start from a place of being open and understanding, start from a place to appreciate one's uniqueness as their genius.”

The Rev. Amos C. Brown, a pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco who will be the namesake of the fellowship to Ghana, delivered spirited remarks that started with him effusively complimenting Nelson for his leadership and jokingly calling him “my brother of another mother.”

His quip drew a wide smile and laugh from Nelson, who embraced Brown after his remarks.

Brown said the 50 students chosen to participate in the fellowship in Ghana — scheduled to take place next summer — will be able to retrace the slave routes from the African country and witness the horrible and inhuman system of slavery. He said students won't become bitter over it, but rather become “agents of betterment."

Calling the United States a nation in crisis, Brown said the partnership has the opportunity to do important work.

“This partnership sees the extreme situation as being the opportunity for a faith community in America to do more than just talk the talk, but walk the walk of telling the truth, of being trusting with each other, respecting the worth and dignity of everyone no matter how different they may be,” Brown said. “We're on our way, and we ain't going to let nobody turn us around.”

