Today is Monday, April 17, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
YOUR MORNING LISTEN
GET CAUGHT UP WITH TODAY'S TOP STORIES
This morning's headlines: Monday, April 17
Law enforcement officers are imploring people in an Alabama town to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party. Among those killed was a high school senior who planned to play college football and was celebrating at his sister’s 16th birthday Saturday night when gunfire erupted in Dadeville. Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell was a Dadeville High School senior who committed to Jacksonville State University. He was celebrating at his sister Alexis’ party before he was shot to death, his grandmother Annette Allen tells The Montgomery Advertiser. Police gathered evidence Sunday at a dance studio where the party was held. They did not immediately say if a suspect was in custody.
Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have vowed to work to hasten the shift toward cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants. The G-7 officials issued a communique on Sunday laying out their commitments after two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo. The 36-page document was prepared in advance of a G-7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May. Japan won endorsements from fellow G-7 countries for its own national strategy emphasizing so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear energy to help ensure its energy security.
The fastest and most-decorated field in race history left Hopkinton for the start of the 127th Boston Marathon. The group includes world record-holders, Olympic and Paralympic medalists, winners of major marathons from 27 countries and a dozen Boston Marathon champions. World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge is making his Boston Marathon debut. About 30,000 athletes will run 26.2 miles to Copley Square in Boston. The city marked the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing on Saturday. The 2013 race was interrupted when two backpack bombs exploded steps from the finish line on Boylston Street.
Authorities in eastern Indiana lifted a dayslong evacuation order Sunday for an area near a plastics fire after they said it was determined air quality and other environmental concerns were safe. Wayne County Emergency Management lifted the order for people within a half-mile (1 kilometer) radius of the fire scene after consulting with state, federal and local health officials. The testing of air debris will continue. At least 1,500 people live in the evacuation zone, although it’s not known how many residents obeyed the call to evacuate after the fire began Tuesday. Tons of recycled plastic stored for resale caught fire. The site is in Richmond, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Indianapolis, near the Ohio border.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will be back at work in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, almost six weeks after a fall at a Washington-area hotel and undergoing extended treatment for a concussion. The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican has been recovering at home since he was released from a rehabilitation facility March 25. He fell after attending an event earlier that month, injuring his head and fracturing a rib. On Friday he visited his office for the first time since his injury, and is expected to be working a full schedule in the Senate this week.
The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News says he is delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday. He did not cite a reason Sunday night. The trial, which had drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. The case centers on whether Fox defamed Dominion Voting Systems by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election to prevent former President Donald Trump’s re-election.
Republicans upset with Donald Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a field hearing Monday near the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The committee’s Republican majority is billing it as an examination of the Democrat’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies. Democrats say the hearing is a partisan stunt aimed at amplifying conservative anger at Bragg, Manhattan’s first Black district attorney. The hearing is the latest effort by Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s to use his congressional powers to defend Trump from what he says is a politically motivated prosecution. Trump is charged in Manhattan with falsifying business records.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” scored the best second weekend ever for an animated movie in North American theaters with $87 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Mario” faced little major competition this weekend even with a slew of new national releases including “The Pope’s Exorcist,” which opened in second place; “Renfield,” which debuted in fourth; “Mafia Mamma” and the animated “Suzume.” A24 also debuted “Beau is Afraid,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles where it made $320,396 over the weekend before it expands nationwide on Friday.
Sudanese are huddling in their homes for a third straight day as the army and a powerful rival force fight in the streets of the capital and other cities for control of the country. The weekend’s civilian death toll has risen to 97. Airstrikes and shelling intensified on Monday in parts of Khartoum and the adjoining city of Omdurman. Rapid, sustained firing was heard near the military headquarters, with white smoke rising from the area. The clashes are part of a power struggle between the armed forces chief and the leader of a paramilitary force.
A Russian court has convicted a top opposition activist of treason for publicly denouncing Moscow’s war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin’s relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion. Vladimir Kara-Murza, Jr. has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials during the rule of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. Kara-Murza is an activist and journalist who twice survived poisonings he blamed on the Kremlin. Human rights organizations and Western governments denounced the verdict, and Amnesty International declared the 41-year-old a prisoner of conscience.
TODAY IN HISTORY
