Law enforcement officers are imploring people in an Alabama town to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party. Among those killed was a high school senior who planned to play college football and was celebrating at his sister’s 16th birthday Saturday night when gunfire erupted in Dadeville. Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell was a Dadeville High School senior who committed to Jacksonville State University. He was celebrating at his sister Alexis’ party before he was shot to death, his grandmother Annette Allen tells The Montgomery Advertiser. Police gathered evidence Sunday at a dance studio where the party was held. They did not immediately say if a suspect was in custody.