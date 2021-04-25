'Mortal Kombat,' 'Demon Slayer' lead improving box office

The two releases, while far from awards material, gave Hollywood some good news ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards. The outlook has been increasingly brightening for movie theaters, which are hoping for a semi-normal summer season, perhaps by late May or early June. “A Quiet Place Part II” and the Walt Disney Co.' “Cruella” are both set for release Memorial Day weekend.

Thus far, the best evidence for a theatrical recovery comes ironically from movies that have played at home at the same time as they have in cinemas. With that approach, Warner Bros. has topped the box office nine out of 17 weekends this year, and accounts for 48% in North American market share.

“Mortal Kombat," based on the game that first spawned a 1995 film, has also picked up $27.6 million internationally. Made by New Line for approximately $55 million, the film — which was mostly panned by critics but more warmly praised by audiences for its bloody fight sequences — is part of a new surge in video game adaptations.

