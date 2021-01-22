Most Americans don't know where to get vaccine, study finds; Dave Chappelle tests positive for virus

About 6 in 10 Americans don't know when or where to get a coronavirus vaccine, according a survey released Friday from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
This comes after reports that President Joe Biden's administration must start from scratch with federal plans for distribution, having been left little to no framework from former President Donald Trump and his team.
"The Biden administration has been left with a huge challenge on vaccine administration. Most Americans don't know when or where they can get a vaccine, including older Americans who are already eligible to get a vaccine in a growing number of states," KFF President and CEO Drew Altman said.
The report, based on surveys conducted from January 11-18 with 1,563 adults, suggests Americans are experiencing a range of emotions from the vaccine rollout. Half of the people surveyed said they are "frustrated," a third said they felt "confused," and nearly a quarter are "angry." Read more:
- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that the lack of truthfulness from the Trump administration regarding the Covid-19 pandemic "very likely" cost American lives.
- IOC President Thomas Bach and local organizers are pushing back against reports that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be canceled.
- Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.
- President Joe Biden plans to take executive action Friday to provide a stopgap measure of financial relief to millions of Americans while Congress begins to consider his much larger $1.9 trillion package to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
- The death toll from the coronavirus in Germany has passed 50,000, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks even as infection figures are finally declining.
- It's still not time for “No Time to Die.” Producers of the forthcoming James Bond thriller say the film's release has been delayed again, until the fall of 2021, because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Two new films about Wuhan were released Friday, the eve of the anniversary of the start of a 76-day lockdown in the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected. How they were released and who their audiences are stand in stark contrast.
