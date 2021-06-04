Most California workers to stay masked under revised rules

The seven-member board that sets standards for California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA, is appointed by the governor. Any further significant overhaul would likely take until at least August even after the board gives Cal/OSHA staff more direction, board executive officer Christina Shupe told the members.

The board said in a statement that its changes phase out physical distancing requirements and make other changes “to better align with the state’s June 15 goal” of broadly reopening the economy.

Without the changes, the current pandemic workplace standards would have been required until at least October. But the board said the restrictions aren't needed given the low case rate and growing number of fully vaccinated residents.

The board initially rejected the revised masking rules for employees on a 4-3 vote. But members reconsidered when they realized that would leave employees in workplaces subject to the current standards that require masks for all employees, along with social distancing and partitions between employees in certain circumstances.

Board members then unanimously adopted the revised rules to give a newly appointed three-member subcommittee time to consider more changes.