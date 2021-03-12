Most of California to reopen as vaccine eligibility expands

San Francisco is going a step further than the state, broadening the categories for cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, obesity and diabetes. It will allow people who are deaf, HIV positive or who have behavioral health disabilities, including severe mental health or substance use disorders, to get vaccinated.

Dr. Paul Simon, LA County's chief science officer, said people will be asked to sign an attestation if they can't provide documentation. “We certainly hope people won’t try to take advantage of the situation and will be honest,” Simon said.

The state is also expanding eligibility to transit workers, residents and workers of congregant living places, such as homeless shelters, jails and detention centers. They join teachers, food and agriculture workers, health care employees and seniors 65 and older in being eligible for vaccine.

WHAT IS THE STATUS OF CALIFORNIA'S NEW VACCINE SYSTEM?

In late January, Newsom announced insurer Blue Shield would set up and administer a new vaccine tracking and delivery system. The state's 58 counties and three cities with public health departments would be required to use the state's My Turn system to make appointments.