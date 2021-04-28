Mother and her 3-month old daughter dead after Richmond shooting

A 30-year-old mother and her 3-month-old baby have died after a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex in South Richmond that injured three others, Police Chief Gerald Smith said Wednesday.
A 29-year-old woman, 15-year-old girl, and 11-year-old girl were also injured in the “mass shooting,” Smith said at a press conference Wednesday.
Police do not believe the women and children were the targets, but innocent bystanders who were outside, enjoying the weather in a courtyard at the Belt Atlantic apartments, formerly Midlothian Village apartments, in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike when gunfire erupted around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Smith said.
One of the victims was holding the 3-month-old who died, but Smith couldn’t say who it was immediately.
Smith said a group of gunmen opened fire on the scene – and police believe they are responsible for shooting all five victims - and another group returned fire. Police don’t believe the second group struck anyone.
Most of the gunfire was directed at a single apartment, Smith said, which has led police to believe that it was the shooters’ target.
It’s unclear if any of the women or children lived in the apartments.
Smith said at least three different calibers of weapons were used: an assault rifle and two handguns, based on the shell casings recovered from the scene. But he added that more than three guns could have been used.
Smith couldn’t say exactly how many shots had been fired or how many shell casings had been recovered, but he estimated the number would top 50.
Mayor Levar Stoney also spoke about the tragedy at Wednesday’s press conference.
“That’s exactly what it is, a tragedy,” Stoney said. “When a mother, and now a child, is gone because of indiscriminate gunfire without any regard for human life.”
The nation's deadliest mass shootings since 2012
April 2, 2012, Oakland, California: 7 killed, 3 wounded
July 20, 2012, Aurora, Colorado: 12 killed, 70 wounded
Aug. 5, 2012, Oak Creek, Wisconsin: 6 killed, 4 wounded
Sept. 27, 2012, Minneapolis, Minnesota: 6 killed, 2 wounded
Dec. 14, 2012, Newtown, Connecticut: 26 killed, 2 wounded
July 26, 2013, Hialeah, Florida: 6 killed
Sept. 16, 2013, Washington, D.C.: 12 killed, 8 wounded
May 23, 2014, Santa Barbara, California: 6 killed, 13 wounded
June 17, 2015, Charleston, South Carolina: 9 killed, 1 wounded
Oct. 1, 2015, Roseburg, Oregon: 10 killed, 7 wounded
Dec. 2, 2015, San Bernardino, California: 14 killed, 24 wounded
Feb. 20, 2016, Kalamazoo, Michigan: 6 killed, 2 wounded
Feb. 25, 2016, Hesston, Kansas: 3 killed, 14 wounded
June 12, 2016, Orlando, Florida: 49 killed, 58 wounded
Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas, Nevada: 58 killed, 851 wounded
Nov. 5, 2017, Sutherland Springs, Texas: 26 killed, 20 wounded
Feb. 14, 2018, Parkland, Florida: 17 killed, 17 wounded
May 31, 2019: Virginia Beach, Va., 12 killed, several wounded
Aug. 4, 2019: Dayton, Ohio: 9 killed, many injured
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD