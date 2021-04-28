Mother and her 3-month old daughter dead after Richmond shooting

A 30-year-old mother and her 3-month-old baby have died after a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex in South Richmond that injured three others, Police Chief Gerald Smith said Wednesday.

A 29-year-old woman, 15-year-old girl, and 11-year-old girl were also injured in the “mass shooting,” Smith said at a press conference Wednesday.

Police do not believe the women and children were the targets, but innocent bystanders who were outside, enjoying the weather in a courtyard at the Belt Atlantic apartments, formerly Midlothian Village apartments, in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike when gunfire erupted around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Smith said.

One of the victims was holding the 3-month-old who died, but Smith couldn’t say who it was immediately.

Smith said a group of gunmen opened fire on the scene – and police believe they are responsible for shooting all five victims - and another group returned fire. Police don’t believe the second group struck anyone.

Most of the gunfire was directed at a single apartment, Smith said, which has led police to believe that it was the shooters’ target.

It’s unclear if any of the women or children lived in the apartments.