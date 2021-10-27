 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Mother, boyfriend charged after child's remains found in Texas apartment with abandoned siblings

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested Tuesday in the death of the woman's 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings, officials said.

Woman, boyfriend arrested in death of woman's son

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested Tuesday in the death of the woman's 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings, officials said.

Brian W. Coulter, the 31-year-old boyfriend of the dead child's mother, was charged Tuesday with murder. The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, and tampering with evidence (human corpse), Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Tuesday night.

Both were booked into the Harris County Jail without bond pending appearances before a magistrate. It was not immediately clear if the two had attorneys. Gonzalez said more charges are possible.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston, which conducts all autopsies in the county, listed the primary cause of death as "homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries."

Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman for the institute, said her agency could not provide additional details.

People are also reading…

Child Skeletal Remains Found

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez walks back to the scene where, according to Gonzalez, three juveniles were found living alone along with the skeletal remains of another person, possibly a juvenile, in a third floor apartment at the CityParc II at West Oaks Apartments on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at in west Houston. 

Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, also said he could not immediately provide any more information because his agency was still investigating the death.

One of the surviving siblings, a 15-year-old, called the sheriff's department Sunday and told authorities his brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment, according to the law enforcement agency.

Deputies found the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, living alone in the apartment, Gonzalez said. The 15-year-old told authorities his parents had not lived in the apartment for several months.

Gonzalez said it appeared that the surviving children were "fending for each other," with the oldest sibling caring for the younger two.

Their apartment didn't have any power, and a neighbor had helped the children by charging a cellphone for them and buying them food, Gilliland said.

The younger children appeared to be malnourished and had physical injuries, according to the sheriff's office. All three siblings were taken to a hospital and assessed and treated.

The children last attended school in May 2020, said Craig Eichhorn, a spokesman for the Alief school district. They didn't return for the 2020-2021 school year, and school officials attempted an unsuccessful home visit in September 2020, Eichhorn said.

A judge on Monday granted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services temporary custody of the three children.

Investigators were still trying to determine why no one with the apartment complex had noticed anything unusual, Gilliland said.

Highmark Residential, the property management company which runs the apartment complex, did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.

***

ICYMI: Trending stories from the past week

Travis Tritt's vaccine stand ... Kanye's new name ... that shell-coated Crusader sword. Catch up on trending stories you might have missed this week.

Travis Tritt cancels concerts at venues with Covid safety measures
National

Travis Tritt cancels concerts at venues with Covid safety measures

  • By Lisa Respers France, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Travis Tritt is canceling four concerts at venues that have Covid-19 safety protocols.

Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye
Music
spotlight AP

Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Kanye is now Ye.

FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie
National
alert

FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie

  • By CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
World
spotlight AP

Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

"It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords," an inspector said.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site
National Politics
AP

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

  • By JILL COLVIN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Facebook is planning to change its name, report says
National
spotlight AP

Facebook is planning to change its name, report says

  • By Charles Riley, CNN Business
  • Updated
  • 0

Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name focused on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday.

Rachel Levine sworn in as 1st openly transgender 4-star admiral
National
spotlight AP

Rachel Levine sworn in as 1st openly transgender 4-star admiral

  • Tribune News Service
  • Updated
  • 0

Rachel Levine was ceremonially sworn in Tuesday as a four-star admiral, becoming the nation’s first openly transgender four-star officer.

Warrant: Baldwin didn't know weapon contained live round
National
AP

Warrant: Baldwin didn't know weapon contained live round

  • By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show.

Who was Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography killed by prop gun?
Movies
spotlight AP

Who was Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography killed by prop gun?

  • By Sara Spary, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.

Photos: Remembering Colin Powell, 1937-2021
National
spotlight AP

Photos: Remembering Colin Powell, 1937-2021

  • Associated Press, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

A look back at the life of Colin Powell, in photos.

Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on 'Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 95
Entertainment
spotlight AP

Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on 'Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 95

  • Tribune News Service
  • Updated
  • 0

Betty Lynn, the actress famous for portraying Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show,” has died. She was 95.

Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test
Health, Medicine and Fitness
spotlight AP

Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test

  • By CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Scientists temporarily attached a pig's kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work. What's it mean for life-saving transplants?

Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Pennsylvania police say
National
spotlight AP

Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Pennsylvania police say

  • By CLAUDIA LAUER, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A man charged with raping a woman on a train outside of Philadelphia harassed, groped and assaulted her while people held up their phones, police said.

New Zealand police answer 4-year-old's call, confirm toys are cool
World
spotlight AP

New Zealand police answer 4-year-old's call, confirm toys are cool

  • By NICK PERRY, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Hear a 4-year-old New Zealand boy's emergency call asking police to come over and see his toys. An officer visited and confirmed the toys were cool.

A California teacher was placed on leave after video shows her mimicking Native American dance
National
spotlight AP

A California teacher was placed on leave after video shows her mimicking Native American dance

  • By Paul P. Murphy and Nicole Chavez, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

In the video, a teacher is seen wearing a paper headdress and dancing around the classroom while chanting "SohCahToa" — a mnemonic used to remember sine, cosine and tangent.

Associated Press writer Terry Wallace in Dallas contributed to this report.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon is reportedly developing a Clubhouse competitor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News