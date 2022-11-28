 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mother charged with murder after daughter found dead in fire

  • 0

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta-area woman has been arrested on murder charges after investigators say she killed one of her twin 4-year-old daughters and set fire to her apartment to conceal the death, burning the other twin.

Nicole Jackson, 27, was arrested Friday by East Point police and remains jailed in Fulton County with no bail set. She's charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of first degree cruelty to children and criminal attempt to commit murder.

Jackson waived a preliminary court appearance on Saturday. It's unclear if Jackson has a lawyer would could speak on her behalf.

During a Monday news conference, East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan wouldn't comment on how the first daughter may have died, but emphasized Jackson has been charged with murder. Buchanan said the mother appeared to have left the apartment complex. Officers found her miles away on Thursday.

People are also reading…

“She disclosed to us that one child was already deceased and she started the fire to conceal a crime,” police chief said.

The other daughter suffered what East Point Fire Chief Corey Thornton described as “slight” burns on her hands, arms and parts of her face and is recovering with a grandmother. Bystander Ricardo Tolbert told WXIA-TV he rescued the girl.

Buchanan said the woman is also likely to be charged with arson, while Deputy Fulton County District Attorney Lauren McAuley said prosecutors would oppose bail. McAuley said Jackson is likely to next appear in court in several weeks.

“We're going to work with the district attorney's to make sure the mother, Nicole Jackson, never gets out of jail," Buchanan said.

The building had a total of eight units, seven of which were occupied. Officials told WAGA-TV the building is destroyed after the roof collapsed during the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday, public defenders refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich." They note in footnotes that the 22-year-old is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. There was no elaboration about it. Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting, was scheduled appear for the first time in court Wednesday by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities have said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

In devastated Ukrainian cities, winter brings more misery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News