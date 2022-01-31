Mother: Deputies in North Carolina should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger fixed his lunch — a promise she made in the last conversation she would ever have with him.

John Mark Hendrick, 32, was starting a new job with a painting company, and Kiger said she wanted to make sure her oldest child had enough food to make it through the day.

It would be hours before she would learn that two Davidson County sheriff’s deputies had shot her son to death, shortly after the mother and son last spoke on the morning of March 26, 2020. The shooting happened after a car chase, in which Hendrick was a passenger, that crossed three different counties and lasted several hours.

The deputies — Barry Lee Bartrug III and Matthew Jacob Shelton — said they had no choice but to use deadly force. They allege that the driver, Charles Justin Boothe, Hendrick and another passenger, Deven McKay Mathis, failed to follow commands and that Boothe “made a movement” toward the deputies.

Kiger filed a lawsuit on Aug. 27, 2020 in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina against Bartrug and Shelton. Late last year, the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

A month after the suit was filed, Garry Frank, the district attorney for Davidson County, cleared the deputies, concluding that their use of force was not excessive, and sought indictments against Boothe, the driver in the chase, for first-degree murder and other charges.

Under what is known as the felony murder rule, prosecutors allege Boothe is responsible for Hendrick’s death because he committed another felony — assaulting the two deputies with his car — when Hendrick was killed. Under the felony murder rule, Boothe could be found guilty of murder, even though he didn’t fire the gun that killed Hendrick.

Kiger said the settlement isn’t enough. She wants the deputies, who are now back on active duty with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, to be held accountable in the criminal justice system.

“He didn’t do anything wrong that day,” Kiger said about her son, who was the oldest of her four children. “He just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Nine seconds

Kiger said she talked to her son for the last time sometime after 12:30 a.m. on March 26, 2020. She told him she would take him lunch — the roast she had cooked for dinner the night before and some drinks.

According to authorities and to the lawsuit, Hendrick was in the front passenger seat of a car Boothe was driving at 2 a.m. that morning.

Mathis was in the back seat. Boothe had just dropped off Mathis’ girlfriend at her house, and the three men were on Lewisville-Clemmons Road near Peace Haven Road in Clemmons. As the light turned from green to yellow, Boothe accelerated and ran through the intersection.

The car Boothe was driving was also stolen, according to arrest warrants for Boothe.

A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull Boothe over for running through the light, but Boothe would not stop, the lawsuit said. The deputy gave chase, driving just above the speed limit, the lawsuit said.

Hendrick and Mathis begged Boothe to stop, the lawsuit said. Boothe refused, telling them he wasn’t going back to prison. So the chase went through Forsyth County, with other deputies joining in.

Boothe soon entered Guilford County, where deputies there took over the chase, but as Boothe drove into Thomasville in Davidson County, Guilford County deputies decided it wasn’t worth it to continue a chase into another county over a traffic issue, John Vermitsky, one of Kiger’s attorneys, said.

According to the lawsuit, Hendrick and Mathis were essentially hostages. They had both called 911, asking deputies to back off so they could get out. Boothe also called 911, saying he would let Hendrick and Mathis out if officers would stop chasing him, the lawsuit said.

As the chase entered Lexington, Davidson County sheriff’s deputies did what is known as a pit maneuver where they crashed into Boothe’s car and then blocked it in, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that “Defendants Bartrug and Shelton exited their patrol vehicles and immediately began firing on the vehicle driven by Boothe, firing at least three to six shots into the passenger side of the vehicle.”

“All of these vehicle shots were fired towards the passenger seat, with one striking Hendrick in the forehead, killing him instantly,” the lawsuit said. “No warning was given before firing the deadly shots, nor was any attempt taken to avoid targeting the passengers who were clearly kept in the vehicle against their will. Instead the force was deliberately used against Hendrick, killing him and seizing the vehicle.”

Kiger said she listened to the 911 calls. According to the calls she heard, the deputies never gave any commands and they started shooting within nine seconds.

The lawsuit alleged that Hendrick was “maliciously executed.”

Kiger said that when she finally heard from Davidson County Sheriff Ritchie Simmons about what happened to her son, he told her that “they” were playing a “cat and mouse” game with deputies, referring to Boothe, Hendrick and Mathis.

Simmons declined to comment on the allegations in the lawsuit. The shooting was not captured on body-cameras or dash cameras. The only body-camera footage came from Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies who came to the scene after the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office did not have body or dash cameras. Simmons said there was no money for them until a $125,000 federal grant came through months after the shooting. The county had to provide matching funds. The department now has 62 body cameras for deputies who work at the jail and on patrol and who work in the department’s Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Division. The department has 10 dash cameras. The department has 161 sworn officers.

The Winston-Salem Journal made a public request to County Attorney Chuck Frye for the 911 calls. Frye said in an email on Jan. 19 that he had received the request. In an email on Thursday, Frye cited state law in saying that there are certain circumstances where public records can be withheld, such as the pending criminal charges against Boothe. He said he had asked the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office about its position on releasing the 911 calls. Frye did not provide any updates on the 911 calls on Friday.

Vermitsky said what stood out to him was that once the chase entered Davidson County, there was an immense escalation of the situation. The deputies had all the information they needed to get Boothe later; instead, they chased after the three men over a traffic infraction, Vermitsky said.

Frank, the district attorney, said he reviewed the SBI report and concluded that the deputies’ use of force was not excessive.

“My review of the SBI report indicated that the conduct of the officers didn’t merit any criminal charges in my opinion,” he said.

Patrick Flanagan, attorney for the deputies, reiterated that the SBI investigated and turned over its report to Frank, who did not pursue any criminal charges against the deputies. He declined further comment.

Both deputies claimed what is known as qualified immunity, a legal concept created by the courts that shields law-enforcement officers from civil liability in most cases. Qualified immunity, Vermitsky said, represents a high legal bar because in many cases, the officers can’t be held liable unless the court has previously ruled on the same set of facts.

“If there has not been a court case with the same set of facts, the officers are not on notice,” he said. “The law just says they can do it and you get one free pass.”

According to an October 2021 Washington Post analysis, at least 35 state bills seeking to end qualified immunity have failed.

The settlement, Vermitsky said, represented a small amount of justice for Kiger.

“Unfortunately, all we have in civil systems is money,” he said. “We can’t force reforms. I was glad that some measure of accountability was taken through force by the settlement happening …. This was about getting some small measure of justice.”

“Everything went dark”

It would take hours before Kiger found out what happened to her son on March 26, 2020. At noon that day, she got a call from someone asking if she had talked to her son. That person told her that her son had been involved with something. Kiger said she started making some calls. She called hospitals and the local jail. She called her son.

When she called Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, she said she was told her son was there having a procedure. Kiger said she and her husband drove up to Winston-Salem, where they were told Hendrick wasn’t there. She wasn’t allowed in the hospital because of the hospital’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Then one of her daughters called and told her that there had been a shooting. One of the security guards came out, and she told him what she had heard. The security guard took her to a different part of the hospital. Someone called her and told her that her son had been shot.

The security guard was able to confirm it to her husband and her ex-husband, Hendrick’s father. They were told Hendrick was at Lexington Memorial Hospital. “Everything around me just went dark,” Kiger said. “I could see everybody but I couldn’t see anybody. I just fell to my knees and screamed.”

Kiger is holding onto the memory of her son. Hendrick was the oldest of four children — two sons and two daughters. And they were all close, Kiger said. Hendrick grew up in Winston-Salem and attended Parkland High School. He went to Forsyth Technical Community College to try to attain a GED. He didn’t finish but he was about to start a new job at a painting company. “He was very family oriented,” Kiger said. “We were all just really close.” That’s why she woke up early on March 26, 2020, to fix her son some lunch for his first day on the job he never got a chance to get to. That’s why, she said, she is continuing to push for justice for her son. She wants the deputies who shot her son in prison. She said she wants accountability. Vermitsky said Kiger wants a fair investigation and a fair prosecution. “They’ve taken a part of my heart away,” Kiger said. “It’s just a piece of me that’s missing that will never be whole again, that will never be put back together again.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0