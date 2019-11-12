Mother of missing Florida girl charged; human remains found

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (AP) — Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing last week by her mother found human remains in rural Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.

Taylor Rose Williams' mother, who said her daughter disappeared from home overnight, was later charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, according to investigators.

Brianna Williams was absentee booked at a local hospital after being admitted because of an apparent overdose, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced during a news conference Tuesday evening. The sheriff is not related to the family.

Earlier in the day, the team looking for missing girl found a body, according to a statement issued by police in Demopolis, Alabama.

The remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Montgomery, police said.

Authorities were working to confirm the victim's identification.

Footage from news outlets showed multiple police vehicles parked along a dirt road in the area where authorities said remains were found.