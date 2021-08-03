Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95

John Hinckley was the youngest of Jo Ann and Jack Hinckley’s three children. He was 25 when he shot the 40th U.S. president outside a Washington hotel in 1981. The shooting also paralyzed press secretary James Brady, who died in 2014, and injured two others.

According to a book the couple wrote about their son and the assassination attempt, “Breaking Points,” she was ironing and watching television when a reporter for The Washington Post called and said that her son had been identified as the man who fired shots at the president.

“Is this your idea of a joke,” she responded before slamming down the phone.

At the time of the shooting, Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis and was obsessed with actress Jodie Foster. Jurors said he needed treatment, not a lifetime in confinement.

In the years following the shooting, his parents began to raise money for mental health research and education. They founded the American Mental Health Fund in 1984.

In 1986, Jo Ann Hinckley said that she and her husband had no idea at the time that their son was sick.