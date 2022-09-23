 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

  • 0

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.

Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested.

Charges against all three were later dropped and Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.

People are also reading…

The city agreed to settle the lawsuit for $150,000, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday. The settlement is pending City Council approval.

As part of the settlement, the city admits no other fault and there are no other requirements, a Fort Worth spokesperson said.

Craig has alleged the neighbor grabbed and choked her young son after seeing him litter. Craig and the neighbor both called police.

Video of the arrests, which was posted on Facebook and viewed more than a million times, raised accusations of racism.

Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens told the newspaper she was glad the lawsuit was settled.

“This put a big weight on her. It put a big weight on the city, and I hope the settlement is enough for everyone to feel refreshed and ready to move forward,” Bivens said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days. Columbia police say Bessie Durham cleaned the Belk at Columbiana Centre for an outside company. Investigators say her body was found Monday after her family filed a missing person report. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom. Investigators say she was seen on camera going into the restroom Thursday morning and didn't come out. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. Police say the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe govt has tried unsuccessfully to reaply for Commonwealth membership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News