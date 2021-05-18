Mother sues North Carolina sheriff over son's beating death

Approximately 90 minutes after the assault, detention officers discovered King “lying down, soaking wet, with visible swelling and bleeding of the left eye, complaining of shortness of breath and aches and pains throughout his body," according to the suit.

Filed by attorney Allyn Sharp, the lawsuit also said there was blood on the floor, walls and the inside of the cell door.

About 40 minutes passed before detention officers would carry King out of his cell to a wheelchair, to be taken to a jail nurse, who called for an ambulance, the lawsuit said. King went into cardiac arrest and died later that evening at a hospital.

Blackwood told the state Department of Health and Human Services the officers had been disciplined, but jail officials later said they hadn’t been demoted or suspended, moves required to be reported under the state’s personnel law. The DHHS accepted Blackwell's plan of correction.

The lawsuit also said detention officers had ceded control of the pod to an inmate who the lawsuit said had such control over other inmates that they didn’t take showers without his permission.