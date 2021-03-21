Mother: White headmaster made Black son kneel during apology

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The white headmaster of a New York Catholic school forced an 11-year-old Black student to kneel while apologizing to a teacher and later explained that the punishment was an "African way,” the boy's mother said.

Headmaster John Holian of St. Martin de Porres Marianist school on Long Island was placed on temporary leave after details of the Feb. 25 incident came to light, the Daily News reports.

The student's mother, Trisha Paul, told the newspaper that her son, Trayson, finished his reading early that day and took out another assignment.

Paul said the boy's English teacher reprimanded Trayson for working on the wrong assignment, ripped up the paper and marched him to Holian's office, where the headmaster told the sixth-grader to get on his knees and apologize to the teacher.

Paul said she called the school on March 1 and asked Holian if forcing students to kneel was standard disciplinary practice.

Holian said it was not but added that he’d learned the approach from a Nigerian father who said it was an “African way” of apologizing, Paul said.