Motive sought in Tulsa shooting; queen's Platinum Jubilee underway; and more top stories

Today is Thursday, June 2, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
Remnants of Agatha may become the first named storm in the Atlantic, bringing flooding rains to Florida. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman has the latest.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 2
Police officials say four people have been killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead Wednesday in the latest wave of mass gun violence occurring across the country. He also said the shooter was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for the attack was unclear. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.
The House is preparing gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but the measure provides Democratic lawmakers a marker to show voters their efforts to curb mass shootings.
Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne are getting underway. Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee begin on Thursday with Trooping the Color, a review of British military traditions. The queen is expected to join members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event as 70 planes fly overhead. The 96-year-old Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. During a four-day holiday weekend, neighborhood organizations are expected to hold street parties around the country. The jubilee is giving people a chance to reflect on the the huge changes that have taken place during the queen's reign.
President Joe Biden is leaning towards making a visit to Saudi Arabia — a trip that would likely bring him face-to-face with the Saudi crown prince he once shunned as a killer. The White House is weighing a visit to Saudi Arabia that would also include a meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan. That's according to a person familiar with White House planning. Overriding U.S. strategic interests in oil and security have pushed the administration to rethink the arms-length stance that Biden pledged to take with the Saudis as a White House candidate.
The U.S. and Germany are pledging to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. said it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition. The arms shipments aim to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battle a grinding Russian offensive that is closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military.
President Joe Biden says he wasn't briefed on the prospect of nationwide shortages of infant formula for about two months. And he's acknowledging the strain on families while his administration struggles to address the situation. Yet company executives at a meeting Biden hosted from the White House on Wednesday told the president they knew the substantial impact that the shutdown of a major production plant in February would have on the U.S. supply almost immediately. Biden's administration has imported foreign supplies and used a federal law to speed domestic production. But those steps didn't begin until mid-May, once retailers began rationing supplies and store shelves were emptying.
Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek them each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. States such as Oklahoma, Texas, Idaho and others are banning nearly all abortions and the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized them. Health care providers and abortion rights groups say more women are being pushed to have the procedure later.
A jury’s verdict that both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were defamed in a long-running public dispute raises questions about whether they can overcome tarnished reputations. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. Depp had hoped his libel lawsuit would help restore his reputation. But legal and entertainment experts said that both actors’ reputations have been damaged by the trial.
A friend of a woman suing Bill Cosby alleging he sexually abused her as a teen testified that Judy Huth was distraught and in tears at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 after the alleged molestation. Donna Samuelson testified in Los Angeles County court on the first day of a civil trial that Huth told her minutes afterward that Cosby had forced her to commit a sex act in a bedroom next to a game room where the three had been playing pool and arcade games. Cosby's attorney called the story a “fabrication” based on an attempt to cash in on pictures Samuelson took that day.
The Dallas Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber III has died. He was 38. Barber is fourth in franchise history with 47 rushing touchdowns, even without recording a 1,000-yard rushing season. He played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. He had issues with mental health after his career. Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say they made a welfare check at an apartment “believed to be leased” to Barber and were investigating an unattended death there.
The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen says that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months.Hans Grundberg commended the two sides in a statement, calling the truce “a significant shift in the trajectory of the war.”The ceasefire between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels first came into effect on April 2. It has been the first nationwide truce in six years in Yemen’s conflict.
MORNING LISTEN
The Great Resignation has meant a record number of people are changing jobs, but not all of them are happy at their new employer.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1981, the Japanese video arcade game “Donkey Kong” was released by Nintendo.
In 1935, Babe Ruth, at age 40, announces his retirement as a player. See more sports moments from this date:
