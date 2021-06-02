Motive unclear after firefighter kills colleague at station

The gunman then returned to his house, which became engulfed in flames. He was later found dead in an empty pool of a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted because nobody else was there and deputies didn't open fire, sheriff's officials said. Helicopters fought the blaze that burned for hours.

Hundreds of people honored Carlon at a vigil Tuesday night at a park near the fire station in Agua Dulce, a rural community of about 3,000 people in the desert of northern Los Angeles County. He was remembered as a devoted father and committed firefighter who mentored younger colleagues.

Osby said the station has only four firefighters per shift and was considered a home by workers who typically work 24 hours at a time.

“As a fire chief, I never thought that when our firefighters face danger, that they would face danger in one of our community fire stations,” Osby said.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn said firefighters risk their lives daily.

“Between emergency calls, the fire station must have felt like their safe haven,” she said. “Unfortunately, that sense of safety has now been shattered.”