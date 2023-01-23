Motive unclear in California shooting; remembering Lisa Marie Presley; NFL highlights; 'Avatar' remains No. 1 | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The gunman was found Sunday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van.
» Senior Democrats are expressing criticism of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president.
» Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, has been remembered during a funeral service as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy.
People are also reading…
The race for Republican National Committee chair will be decided on Friday by secret ballot as Republican officials from all 50 states gather in Southern California. Current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel is fighting for reelection.
In sports, the Bengals and 49ers advanced, the Nuggets finally lost at home, the Canucks made a coaching change, Temple pulled off a stunner and Jon Rahm and Brooke Henderson captured more hardware.
President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, the man who ran his administration’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as his next chief of staff.
President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances.
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” led ticket sales in movie theaters for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign atop the box office since 2009′s “Avatar.”
Eight tips to sleep better at night, and more videos to improve your life
These tips will help you get the sleep you need to recharge, credit score myths you shouldn't fall for, and more videos to improve your life.
Our bodies need at least 7-8 hours sleep a night. These tips will help you get the sleep you need to recharge.
Doesn’t it feel like everyone is coming up with new tips to build great credit? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Follow these five easy rules to keep your house clean and tidy.
Here is a helpful breakdown on the differences between shutting down a computer and putting it in sleep mode.
Stop winging it and taking risks, find out exactly how long food lasts in the fridge. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
A 2015 study found that houseplants may reduce psychological stress, so here are four colorful plants that will boost your mood.
How to help your parents plan for retirement. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
Want to start building your wealth with just a few taps on your phone? Here are some of the best apps to use in 2023.
Happiness experts say that a person's circle of acquaintances are an important source of interconnection. Your network of "weak ties," as expe…
If you’re someone who buys or sells online, you’re probably familiar with Craigslist, but PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some alternatives.
Rounding up your change for a good cause may seem like a good idea when you already have your wallet open. But here’s why you should cut out t…