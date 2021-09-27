'Moulin Rouge!' musical wins 10 Tony Awards; Germany's Social Dems win tight race; NFL Week 3 recap

The Social Democrats’ candidate Olaf Scholz, the outgoing vice chancellor and finance minister who pulled his party out of a years-long slump, said the outcome was “a very clear mandate to ensure now that we put together a good, pragmatic government for Germany.”

Despite getting its worst-ever result in a federal contest, the Union bloc said it too would reach out to smaller parties to discuss forming a government, while Merkel stays on in a caretaker role until a successor is sworn in.

***

NFL Week 3 recap: Last-second field goals lift Ravens, Packers

Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

In the late game, Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting set up Mason Crosby's 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave Green Bay a win over San Francisco.

Here's your full Week 3 recap:

***