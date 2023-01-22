 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mourners at Graceland to bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley

  • Updated
  • 0

Billy Corgan, Sarah Ferguson, Alanis Morisette, and others pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at a public memorial service held at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.

Lisa Marie Presley Memorial

Fans line up to enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn. She died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Some mourners held flowers as they waited for the service to begin under the tall trees on the lawn of Graceland, the home where Lisa Marie lived as a child with her father, Elvis Presley. The mansion, which Lisa Marie Presley owned, has been turned into a museum and tourist attraction that hundreds of thousands of fans visit each year to celebrate the life and music of Elvis, who died in 1977.

The property in south Memphis was a place of sadness and somber memories on Sunday. Presley, a 54-year-old singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Jan. 12, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The service began with the singing of “Amazing Grace” by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir.

People are also reading…

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the love, compassion and support you have shown our family during this difficult time,” said a message from the Presley family written on the program for the service. “We will always be grateful.”

Lisa Marie Presley Memorial

An attendant holds programs as fans enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn. 

Among those expected to speak or sing during the service were Lisa Marie Presley's mother, actress Priscilla Presley; her daughter, actress Riley Keough; Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York; and singers Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose.

After the service, mourners were to make a procession through Graceland's Meditation Garden, where she is being laid to rest.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vander Meer Bakery lives on at Lally's Eastside restaurant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News