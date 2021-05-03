Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Mourners were gathering Monday for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with eulogists planning to celebrate his legacy and reflect on his life.

The invitation-only service at noon in a church in Elizabeth City follows public viewings that drew scores of people the previous day. The Rev. Al Sharpton is to deliver the eulogy, and other speakers include Brown's relatives as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brown’s family, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s campaign.

Ahead of Monday's service, funeral home workers brought floral arrangements into the church. In the lobby, a wreath of red and white flowers with a ribbon bearing the message, “Rest in Peace Drew,” referring to Brown’s nickname, stood next to a tapestry with images of him.