Multiple dead, more than 20 injured when SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Multiple people were killed and more than 20 people were injured when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, the police chief said.

"There are some fatalities as a result of this incident," Chief Dan Thompson said during a news conference Sunday night. He declined to specify the number of people killed.

A "person of interest" was taken into custody and a "suspect vehicle" was recovered, Thompson said.

Some of those injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members, Thompson said.

Thompson said the investigation is ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. Thompson said.

The scene is now "safe and secure," Thompson said. It's unknown whether the SUV driver was motivated by terrorism, Thompson said.

Earlier, police were urging people to avoid the downtown area in Waukesha, Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.

A red SUV broke through barriers and sped directly through the route of the parade, close to children marching in the procession and families watching from the curb, according to a city of Waukesha livestream of the event and another video. About a minute and 20 seconds after the SUV, police squad cars drove through the same area.

One video shows the SUV striking what appears to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches is replaced by screams.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly told WITI in Milwaukee that he does not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his daughter’s dance team was hit by the SUV.

“They were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” he said. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow called the events "horrific." He had just left the parade with his wife when he heard the sirens.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions," Farrow said.

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, are "praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act."

The Waukesha Police Department was urging everyone to avoid the downtown area. A family reunification area was set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street, police said.

The parade's route was mostly along Main Street, with turns onto West Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue, according to the city.

Waukesha City Council member Cory Payne said now is a time for his community to come together and support each other.

"This is all still so fresh," Payne said. "Everybody wants a moment to kind of take this in and make sure all their families are OK, make sure everybody's safe and praying for the ones that aren't. It's a tragic, tragic thing right now."

This story will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

