Multiple fatalities reported in 11-vehicle crash in Arkansas

MIDWAY, Ark. (AP) — Multiple people were killed in fiery collisions Wednesday that involved eight tractor-trailer rigs and at least three other vehicles on heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Midway, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. The highway was closed.

The Arkansas State Police reported multiple fatalities about an hour later, but troopers still hadn’t accounted for all of the motorists involved.

Traffic was so paralyzed that state workers distributed snacks and water to stranded motorists about 7:30 p.m. No further information was immediately available.

