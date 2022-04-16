 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police said the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at Columbiana Centre.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Police said they are evacuating the mall and working to assess the scene. They did not immediately release additional details.

