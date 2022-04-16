Multiple people injured in South Carolina mall shooting, police say

This is a developing story.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital has left multiple people injured, police said.
Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.
"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention," police tweeted. "The extent of injuries unknown at this time."
Authorities did not immediately release additional details.
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a New Jersey teacher save her third grade student from choking on a bottle cap, meet the volunteers risking their lives to save animals in Ukraine, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Watch a New Jersey teacher save a third-grader from choking on a bottle cap.
No one needs more help than these pets who were left behind. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Nearly 50 people were stranded after a mid-air collision killed two on a ropeway carrying pilgrims up the holy Hindu hill of Trikut. Veuer’s M…
This small but very loud kitten was found in the ruins of an apartment block in Borodyanka, the Kyiv satellite town left devastated by the Rus…
While the war in Ukraine continues in the east, the Russian army has evacuated the Kiev region and the north of the country. The Russian milit…
Jordan Hatmaker wants us to find a silver lining in any situation, even the most terrifying ones. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
While the Russians have retreated, her trials aren’t over yet. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
After surviving the most unthinkable circumstances, children in Ukraine gather at a humanitarian aid center in eastern Ukraine where they have…
Scientists in Chile have discovered an unusual 'cemetery' containing the well-preserved bones of a colony of pterosaurs.
An Easter miracle has occurred in Ukraine as a baby hare, who has been named Vuhanâ (Ears), was been rescued from a fire in the village of Iva…