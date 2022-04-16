 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple people injured in South Carolina mall shooting, police say

South Carolina

The Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., is seen in this 2016 file photo.

This is a developing story.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.

"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention," police tweeted. "The extent of injuries unknown at this time."

Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

