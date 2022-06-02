Multiple people shot at cemetery in Wisconsin

Running for their lives

Three young men who were playing basketball at Lockwood Park, immediately west of the cemetery, said they were nearly shot.

About 10 minutes after a funeral procession had gone by, they said they heard shots and the fence behind them was repeatedly hit.

Tre Brantley, one of the men, started running to his car the moment he heard shots. He could only hope his brother, Kellyn Foster, was safe and following him; he was. They both got into their car and ducked down, praying they wouldn't get hurt.

"This has got to stop," Brantley said of the gun violence.