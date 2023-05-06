ALLEN, Texas — Multiple people were shot at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country.

Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. from the Allen Premium Outlets. WFAA-TV reported that police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children.

Rep. Keith Self, who represents the area that includes the mall, said he confirmed with law enforcement that the shooter is dead and no one else was involved in the attack.

Read more here:

The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space