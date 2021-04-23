Multiple violations found in probe of detained teen's death

In the hours leading up to the discovery of Wright's body, one of the overnight guards spent a total of 64 minutes talking to his girlfriend on three separate calls, slept in a chair, and at one point didn’t conduct rounds for more than two hours, the report found.

DYS policy called for CPR to be performed within four minutes, but it took seven minutes before it was started, according to the report. It's unclear the impact of that delay, since Wright's body was cool to the touch almost as soon as he was discovered unresponsive.

A test of water in the toilet in Wright’s cell found traces of the party drug MDMA, but it couldn’t be determined if Wright had taken it, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Wright was on medication, but what kind was blacked out in the patrol's report.

A deputy coroner concluded that the amphetamine level in Wright’s system was “very low but could not be ruled out as an contributing factor due to Mr. Wright’s heart abnormalities.”