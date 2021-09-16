Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawyer Alex Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. The shooter only grazed him.

Murdaugh’s lawyer blamed his decision to try to die on a lonely highway on Sept. 4 amid deep depression and a drug addiction worsened by his discovery of the bodies of his wife and son, who were shot multiple times at the family’s home on June 7. Those killings remain unsolved.

Murdaugh, 53, was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report. He was seen on television arriving at the jail Hampton County about five hours before his bond hearing.

Murdaugh asked a previous client whom he was buying drugs from to kill him with a shot to the head on Sept. 4 so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy, authorities said.

Murdaugh's lawyers said he has been in drug rehab for about 10 days after his law firm fired him over missing money that could total millions of dollars.