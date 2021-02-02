Murder charges expected in attack on famed private eye

“As soon as we receive an official opinion from the medical examiner determining the cause of death, we plan to remove the ‘attempted' and charge both men with murder,” Boudin said.

He said the photos Palladino took before his attackers fled in a car were used by police to track down Thomas and Flournoy, who were arrested over the weekend in San Francisco and Reno, Nevada, respectively. The last photo he took will be crucial evidence in the case, Boudin said.

“Mr. Paladino was a San Francisco legend, someone who dedicated his career to pursuing justice and truth. It is fitting that his own camera helped capture evidence that we expect will help us prove this case to a jury,” he said.

Thomas and Flournoy are being held without bail and scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

San Francisco has seen an uptick on crime in recent months, with countless businesses and homes burglarized or vandalized, and a growing sense among residents that officials are not doing enough to deter property crimes.

Palladino's death and another fatal attack on an 84-year-old man prompted Boudin, Mayor London Breed and Police Chief Bill Scott to hold a news conference to say violence would be prosecuted.