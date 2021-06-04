Murder suspect's brother gets 12 years for hiding sibling

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The brother of a Texas man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for helping his sibling evade arrest for more than a decade.

Yassein Abdulfatah Said, 59, was found guilty in February of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, federal prosecutors said. He was sentenced in a Fort Worth federal courtrooom on Friday.

His brother, Yaser Abdel Said, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Sarah Yaser Said and 18-year-old Amina Yaser Said on New Year's Day 2008.

The sisters were found shot multiple times in their father’s taxicab outside a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving. One of them managed to call 911 using a cellphone and said she was dying.

Their father was arrested last August in Justin, 36 miles (58 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. He awaits trial on a capital murder charge.

Prosecutors said Yassein Said and his nephew, Islam Said, harbored Yaser Said in an apartment in the Dallas suburb of Bedford and later in a home in Justin.

Islam Said, 32, was sentenced in April to 10 years in federal prison for helping his father evade arrest.

