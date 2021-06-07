Murphy says he plans to close NJ's only women's prison

Inmates were ordered to be stripped searched, including one who was made to walk through part of the prison with her chest exposed. She was also pepper-sprayed and punched in the face 28 times, according to the report.

“The officers lock Inmate 2 in the shower for her to strip (the door is grated but has a curtain in front of it). She says, ‘Y’all want to beat the life out of me,'" the report says. “A male officer tells her to strip and put her pants through the porthole. She says, ‘Please back up, I don’t have no clothes on.'"

She gives her clothes to a female officer, but male guards remain present, according to the report, contrary to policy, which says inmates are to be strip-searched by guards of their same gender.

Another inmate, identified only as Inmate 1 in the report, was ordered to submit to a strip search, and when she refused, guards began using a hooked blade to begin cutting her clothes off, according to the report. She was then taken to be strip-searched, and male officers were present, according to the report.

Reports filed by sergeants said Inmate 1 had no injuries, but a nurse at the prison later determined she had broken her arm.