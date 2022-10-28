Musk in control of Twitter, fires CEO; 8 dead in Oklahoma fire; Capitol rioter gets 7 years | Hot off the Wire podcast

Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed.

Police say they've found eight people dead in a burning house in Oklahoma in what they are investigating as a homicide case. The fire was reported Thursday afternoon in Broken Arrow, the largest suburb of Tulsa.

President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday.

European Union lawmakers and member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.

A venomous king cobra which escaped from a Swedish zoo terrarium six days ago has been located inside the building where it lived but has not been recaptured.

The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible illegal election interference in the 2020 election has urged the Supreme Court not to stand in the way of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a grand jury.

A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters during the U.S. Capitol attack has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court on before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him on Thursday to seven years and six months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for a series of ‘vile’ postings that appeared on the newspaper's website and Twitter feed. The postings included calls for the assassinations of political leaders, and violent and racist statements falsely attributed to Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor.

In sports, the Ravens rallied past the slumping Bucs, the Bengals' top wideout is hobbling, the World Series begins Friday, the Mavericks' All-Star guard had a big game and the Bruins won in the return of Brad Marchand.

With Election Day less than two weeks away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome. Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans.

An independent government watchdog says President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his official Twitter account.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination.

A new U.S. defense strategy says China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week.

The European Central Bank has made another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, moving at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history.

Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island to prepare for the possibility that the world’s largest active volcano may erupt given a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of Mauna Loa.

Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to help humanity. He says he doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences.

San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.