Musk to opposing lawyer: 'I think you are a bad human being'

“If we’re entertaining, people will write stories about us,” and the company can save on advertising.”

Regarding Tesla’s all-stock acquisition of SolarCity, Musk asserted that he had nothing to gain financially from it because he owned shares of both companies.

Musk also argued that SolarCity’s failure to meet aggressive sales forecasts and its loss of market share were only temporary setbacks. He said they reflected his decision to divert Tesla resources toward salvaging production of the Tesla Model 3 electric car -- and then running “headlong into a pandemic.’’

The effort to salvage Tesla 3 was “all-hands-on-deck’’ operation -- so desperate that even the company’s lawyers were enlisted in the effort, Musk said, drawing laughter in the court.

Musk’s defense noted that SolarCity had been in Tesla’s plans as early as his 2006 master plan for the electric carmaker. In saying so, he asserted that the joining of the companies 10 years later wasn’t an emergency bailout as the plaintiffs have alleged.

But Baron pointed out that the 2006 document mentioned only a potential marketing arrangement, not a full-fledged merger or acquisition, between Tesla and SolarCity.