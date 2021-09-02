Mutual aid groups give personalized help after Hurricane Ida

Most of those rescued were in shock, Maiddendorf said, with some stationing themselves in their attics, fearful of rising waters and with nowhere to go. Many sought help from CrowdSource Rescue, a Houston-based disaster response group that connects people seeking help with trained volunteers. Along with Maiddendorf, it has aided dozens of other volunteers do rescues or wellness checks during the disaster response.

By the time Maiddendorf arrived at the homes, most of the floodwaters had receded. But some residents still feared leaving their attics. “A couple of the families, I literally coaxed down the attic as the waters receded,” Maiddendorf said.

CrowdSource Rescue, which launched in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, directs people seeking help to call 911 before contacting them. The group says it provides assistance when local officials are overwhelmed with requests. Matthew C. Marchetti, the group's executive director, says its average donation size is $60. So far, Marchetti says he's confirmed that the volunteers have rescued 364 people from floodwaters using boats and high-water vehicles.