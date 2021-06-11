Myrtle Beach, SC hotel consultants face visa fraud charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Several hospitality companies in one of South Carolina's most popular beach towns are accused of scamming dozens of foreign workers on work visas about their pay and living conditions, according to an indictment released this week.

Three people working for Grandeur Management and related companies in Myrtle Beach now face federal charges of visa fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said in a news release Thursday.

The company allegedly lied to workers who had arrived in town on a visa program about what kinds of jobs they would have, how much they would get paid and what their living conditions would be, prosecutors said.

Grandeur consistently paid the workers less than the amounts stated in their contracts, authorities said. Investigators with the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and the Myrtle Beach Police Department found the company also lied about maintaining a cultural exchange program to sponsor Q-1 visas for employees, then placed those workers in housekeeping jobs instead.