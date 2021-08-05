N.C. man uses giant Halloween skeleton to make plea to unvaccinated. For him, it's personal.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) -- A home in the historic Oakwood section of downtown Raleigh has been the site of elaborate Halloween displays over the years; however, the latest installation is a little different. It's a call for awareness in the surge of COVID-19 cases.

"The fact (is) that we didn't take this seriously," said homeowner Jesse Jones. He put up a display warning of the dangers of COVID-19 and says his front-yard plea, featuring a giant skeleton holding a grim sign, is personal.

Keep scrolling for vaccination and virus trends in our state

"My wife lost her mom due to COVID and she was a woman who spent her entire life looking after people -- and she died completely alone in a hospital without being able to see one relative for 14 days," said Jones. "It was a nightmare. No one should go through what my wife went through watching her mom die like that."

Jones, an attorney, didn't just lose one loved one to COVID-19. He says 14 of his clients passed away. A former employee, who didn't get vaccinated, also lost his life.