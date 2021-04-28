N. Carolina 12-year-old graduating from high school and college in same week

A 12-year-old in North Carolina used the downtime he had during the pandemic to take on a few extra classes in school.

Now, one year later, Mike Wimmer, of Salisbury, N.C., is getting ready to graduate from high school and college — in the same week.

Wimmer completed four years of school in one year — two years of high school and a two-year associate's degree. He will graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21 and from Concord Academy High School on May 28, where he is valedictorian.

But this wasn't always Wimmer's plan, he said.

He was taking dual enrollment classes and realized that at the pace he was going, he just needed a few more classes to get his associate's degree by his high school graduation.

He said his GPA at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 4.0, while his high school GPA is 5.45.

A love of robotics

Despite being several years younger than his classmates, Wimmer said he gets along well with them and was even nominated to Homecoming Court last year.