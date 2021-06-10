N. Carolina ban on Down syndrome abortions goes to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina senators approved a bill on Thursday to bar women from getting abortions on the basis of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

It now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is unlikely to sign it, having rejected previous anti-abortion restrictions.

Abortion rights groups say the Republican-led bill, which was universally opposed by Senate Democrats and supported by only six Democratic House lawmakers, would prevent women from having open conversations with their doctors and deny their constitutional right to an abortion.

If it becomes law, House Bill 453 would require North Carolina abortion providers to sign a statement confirming that a woman isn’t seeking to end her pregnancy to avoid having a child with Down syndrome, or a baby of an unwanted race or gender.