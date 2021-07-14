N. Carolina GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race

His revisions to House Bill 324 added five prohibited concepts, including any claim that the U.S. government should be violently overthrown or that all Americans are not created equal.

School districts would have to provide instruction materials promoting any of the 13 concepts to members of the public upon request. People also could get detailed information about speakers, consultants or diversity trainers hired by a district who discussed or previously advocated for such concepts.

The new language is unlikely to assuage fears among Democrats, education groups and racial justice advocates that the bill would reduce education about the lingering of effects of slavery and discrimination, stifle teachers' ability to lead open conversations and make aspiring educators question whether they want to enter the workforce.

“It is a bill that is intended to put a chilling effect on anti-racist teaching and to make it hard to talk about those uncomfortable and difficult but much-needed conversations around racism and sexism in our classrooms," said Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

Berger believes the concerns are overblown.