N Carolina man arrested after explosions near buildings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested days after explosive devices were detonated near a county building and a veterans post, causing “superficial damage,” according to police. An unexploded device had also been found near a local Baptist church while worshipers were inside last weekend.

Brevard police said in a news release that officers arrested Terry Lee Barham, 64, on Tuesday.

Authorities said a search warrant was issued for Barham’s home, and officers found material used to make incendiary devices such as those found on Sunday on the campus of First Baptist Church of Brevard, the nearby Transylvania County Community Services building and an American Legion lodge.

All of the devices except for the one at the church had already been detonated at the time of their discovery, a detail that authorities did not initially release Sunday when they evacuated local businesses. Police have not said where exactly the devices were placed, nor how many there were. There were no injuries reported.