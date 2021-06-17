N Korea's Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his government to be fully prepared for confrontation with the Biden administration, state media reported Friday, days after the United States and other major powers urged the North to abandon its nuclear program and return to talks.

Kim issued the order Thursday while clarifying the steps the North must take in response to the policy direction of the new U.S. government of President Joe Biden during an ongoing ruling party meeting in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim “stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation” with the Biden administration, KCNA said.

Such a preparation is necessary to “protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development and to reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and the security of our state," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

In 2018-2019, Kim held a series of high-stakes summit meetings with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, to discuss the future of his advancing nuclear arsenal. But their nuclear negotiations eventually fell apart after Trump rejected Kim’s calls for extensive sanctions relief in return for a partial surrender of his nuclear capability.