Nadal, Osaka both out for Wimbledon; she'll go to Olympics

Last month, Osaka was fined $15,000 when she didn’t speak to reporters after her first-round victory at the French Open. The next day, Osaka pulled out of the tournament entirely, saying she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before meeting with the media and revealing she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”

In a statement posted on Twitter at the time, she said she would “take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”

Osaka has played at Wimbledon three times, twice exiting in the third round and losing in the first round in 2019.

Another Grand Slam title winner, 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem, tweeted Thursday that he will not go to the Olympics, saying: “I don’t feel ready to play my best in Tokyo.”

Wimbledon, which was called off in 2020 for the first time since World War II because of COVID-19 concerns, begins main-draw play on June 28. The Olympic tennis competition opens on July 24.